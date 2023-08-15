×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: binance | sec | protective order

Binance Files for Protective Order Against SEC

Binance Files for Protective Order Against SEC
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 15 August 2023 12:55 PM EDT

Crypto exchange Binance filed for a protective court order against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying the regulator's requests for information were "over broad" and "unduly burdensome."

BAM Trading, Binance U.S.' operating company, and BAM Management in a court filing in the US District Court of Columbia Monday said the group had already provided sufficient information to the regulator.

The protective order seeks to limit the SEC, among other things, to four depositions from BAM employees and to drop the deposition of BAM's chief executive and of its chief financial officer, without naming anyone.

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the SEC declined to comment.

U.S. regulators sued Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao in June for allegedly operating a "web of deception," listing 13 charges including claims the company artificially inflated its trading volumes, diverted customer funds, failed to restrict U.S. customers from its platform and misled investors about its market surveillance controls.

"The SEC has still yet to identify any evidence suggesting that customer assets were misused or dissipated in any way," the filing said.

The SEC has declined BAM's proposals to meaningfully limit its requests and is opposed to the motion for a protective order, the filing said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Crypto exchange Binance filed for a protective court order against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying the regulator's requests for information were "over broad" and "unduly burdensome."
binance, sec, protective order
206
2023-55-15
Tuesday, 15 August 2023 12:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved