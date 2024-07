Pershing Square USA said Wednesday it was withdrawing its initial public offering, a day after hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's new portfolio in the United States disclosed it would raise roughly $2 billion in capital.

Ackman said on Wednesday he would revisit the IPO once he is ready to launch a revised transaction.

The fundraising target for the new fund was a fraction of the $25 billion the billionaire investor had initially expected to bring in.