US Warns Big Tech of Tougher Antitrust Rules

New draft guidelines released by U.S. antitrust enforcers Wednesday lay the groundwork for tougher scrutiny of future deals by Big Tech companies like Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google.

The Biden administration has taken a tougher stance on mergers overall, filing some aggressive merger challenges, but has struggled to win in court with two losses just last week. Several challenges go before judges in the next few months, including the Justice Department's fight against JetBlue's purchase of Spirit.

The 51 pages of guidelines by the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission described, without naming them, deals like Amazon.com's purchases of video doorbell Ring in 2018, and said the antitrust agencies should scrutinize them.

"A platform operator that is also a platform participant has a conflict of interest from the incentive to give its own products and services an advantage against other competitors participating on the platform, harming competition," the draft guidelines say.

The draft also specifies that a merger should not eliminate a potential entrant in a concentrated market or create a situation in which a firm buys a company that provides inputs for the acquirer's competitors.

Global deal volumes in the technology sector have dropped by more than half so far this year, according to data from LSEG Deals Intelligence.

Tougher antitrust enforcement in the sector may be a contributing factor, according to Fiona Schaeffer, an antitrust partner with the law firm Milbank LLP who argued that if the guidelines are adopted as proposed they will not necessarily be accepted by judges hearing merger challenges because they do not reflect recent court decisions on contested mergers, such as United/Change.

"It's certainly consistent with how we're seeing the agencies approach merger enforcement. There's a big leap between that and courts agreeing that this is consistent with recent precedent," she said. "They do provide more transparency but that transparency also reveals some concerns that they are quite hostile to consolidation. Big is bad."

But Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat who has pushed hard for tougher antitrust enforcement, called the guidelines a turnaround "after more than 40 years of lax antitrust enforcement."

She defended them against critics, saying the guidelines were "rooted in the laws passed by Congress, aligned with court precedent, and provide a much-needed update to counter the real harms posed by corporate monopolies."

The Biden administration's antitrust enforcement has highlighted labor issues, and the guidelines reflect that.

"Where a merger between employers may substantially lessen competition for workers, that reduction in labor market competition may lower wages or slow wage growth, worsen benefits or working conditions," the guidelines say.

The guidelines reflect how the FTC and Justice Department currently enforce laws against illegal mergers, which would replace guidelines from 2010 on companies buying competitors and 2020 guidelines on companies merging with suppliers.

President Joe Biden urged that the guidelines be updated in a 2021 executive order. They will be open for comment for 60 days before they are finalized.