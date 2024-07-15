WATCH TV LIVE

Biden to Propose Capping Rents: Washington Post

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 14, 2024, about the assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. (Erin Schaff/AP)

Monday, 15 July 2024 03:11 PM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a proposal Tuesday to cap housing rental costs nationwide, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Biden will announce the plan in Nevada, a state that has seen soaring housing costs and one that is critical to Democrat Biden's chances in the Nov. 5 election against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The proposal calls for stripping a tax benefit from landlords who increase their tenants' rent more than 5 percent per year, the Post reported. It would only apply to landlords who own more than 50 units, which represents roughly half of all rental properties, the news outlet said.

Biden's plan would need to be approved by Congress, the Post added.

The White House declined to comment on the report. A person familiar with the matter said that Biden would take more action to cap rent increases and crack down on price gouging by corporate landlords.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

