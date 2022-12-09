×
Lawmakers Urge Biden to Guarantee Rail Sick Leave

Lawmakers Urge Biden to Guarantee Rail Sick Leave
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol. (AP)

Friday, 09 December 2022 03:11 PM EST

More than 70 lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee rail workers paid sick days.

On Dec. 2, Biden signed legislation to block a national U.S. railroad strike that could have devastated the American economy after some unions voted against the deal over a lack of paid sick leave. The White House did not immediately comment on the letter.

