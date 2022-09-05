×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biden | oil and gasoline prices | energy | inflation | opec

Biden Determined to Lower Energy Prices, White House Says

Biden Determined to Lower Energy Prices, White House Says
(AP)

Monday, 05 September 2022 12:41 PM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to take all steps necessary to shore up energy supplies and lower prices, the White House said on Monday after OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed to a small oil production cut.

"The president has been clear that energy supply should meet demand to support economic growth and lower prices for American consumers and consumers around the world," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to take all steps necessary to shore up energy supplies and lower prices, the White House said on Monday after OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed to a small oil production cut.
biden, oil and gasoline prices, energy, inflation, opec
77
2022-41-05
Monday, 05 September 2022 12:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved