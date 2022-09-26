Biden Urges Companies to Lower Costs for Consumers

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged companies running gas stations, banks and cell phone services to lower costs for consumers coping with inflation.

During a White House meeting, Biden said that "junk fees" such as bank overdraft fees and cellular phone termination charges were hurting families and that gas station operators needed to lower prices at the pump "now."



Biden's comments were somewhat in contradiction to his argument on CBS News' "60 Minutes" on Sept. 18, 2022, that latest inflation report that caused the stock market to nosedive was up "hardly at all" from the previous month and should be put "in perspective."

When "60 Minutes" asked Biden what his administration can do better and quicker to bring down prices, the president said that the 8.3% annual inflation rate revealed last Tuesday was "just an inch" higher than the previous report and that people shouldn't act shocked at the number.