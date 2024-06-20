Yellen Claims Lowering Inflation Is Top Priority for Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden has made lowering inflation a top priority of his administration, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

Yellen said Biden had taken a number of steps to reduce costs for Americans, including capping the cost of insulin to $35 for those on Medicare, expanding a child tax credit, canceling student debt and increasing the supply of affordable housing.

"President Biden has made affordability his top priority," she said, noting that the Democrat president had also proposed ways to address the high cost of child care.