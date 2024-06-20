WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biden | inflation | government | spending | student debt | medicare | child tax credit

Yellen Claims Lowering Inflation Is Top Priority for Biden

Yellen Claims Lowering Inflation Is Top Priority for Biden
President Joe Biden departs from 10 Downing Street following a bilateral meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on July 10, 2023 in London. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Thursday, 20 June 2024 11:50 AM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden has made lowering inflation a top priority of his administration, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

Yellen said Biden had taken a number of steps to reduce costs for Americans, including capping the cost of insulin to $35 for those on Medicare, expanding a child tax credit, canceling student debt and increasing the supply of affordable housing.

"President Biden has made affordability his top priority," she said, noting that the Democrat president had also proposed ways to address the high cost of child care.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Joe Biden has made lowering inflation a top priority of his administration, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.
biden, inflation, government, spending, student debt, medicare, child tax credit
89
2024-50-20
Thursday, 20 June 2024 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved