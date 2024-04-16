WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Wants to Ensure Affordable Gas: John Podesta

Biden Wants to Ensure Affordable Gas: John Podesta
John Podesta, senior advisor to the president for Clean Energy Innovation, speaks during a White House press briefing. (Tom Williams/AP/2023 file photo)

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 02:09 PM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden will do what he can to ensure affordable gasoline prices, White House senior adviser John Podesta said at an industry conference Tuesday, when asked about future releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

The Biden administration had in 2022 announced the sale of 180 million barrels of oil over six months from the reserve, the largest ever SPR sale, in an attempt to lower gasoline prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 02:09 PM
