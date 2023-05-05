×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biden | debt ceiling | republicans

Biden: Republicans Holding US Economy 'Hostage'

Biden: Republicans Holding US Economy 'Hostage'
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet" at the White House, May 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Friday, 05 May 2023 01:15 PM EDT

President Joe Biden accused Republicans Friday of holding the U.S. economy "hostage" by refusing to pass a debt limit increase unless he first agrees to "draconian" budget cuts.

Biden said he would tell congressional leaders when they meet on Tuesday that they must do "what every other Congress has done — that is pass the debt limit, avoid default."

Republicans in Congress are insisting on Biden first accepting major budget cuts before they vote to extend the US debt ceiling, allowing the government to borrow more money.

The Biden administration says funds will run out as early as June 1 if the extension — an annual accounting maneuver that usually passes with little debate — doesn't happen, triggering national debt default.

"They're trying to hold the debt hostage to (get) us to agree to some draconian cuts," Biden said at a White House meeting on the economy.

Biden emphasized that he was ready to discuss budget reductions but not if the negotiation was linked to the debt ceiling.

"We can debate where to cut, how much to spend..., but not under the threat of default," he said. "That's why we have a budget process to debate in open."

"We're ready for that debate," he said. But "the last thing this country needs, after all we've been through, is a manufactured crisis, and that's what this is: a manufactured crisis from beginning to end."

© AFP 2023


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
President Joe Biden accused Republicans Friday of holding the U.S. economy "hostage" by refusing to pass a debt limit increase unless he first agrees to "draconian" budget cuts.
biden, debt ceiling, republicans
230
2023-15-05
Friday, 05 May 2023 01:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved