Tags: biden | automakers union contract negotiations

Biden Urges Detroit, Union to Reach 'Fair Agreement'

President Joe Biden looks at a Ford Mustang with Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor, during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show in Detroit. (Evan Vucci/AP/2022 file photo)

Monday, 14 August 2023 12:29 PM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden Monday called for union auto workers and Detroit's Big Three automakers to come together on a new agreement ahead of their contact's expiration next month.

"I’m asking all sides to work together to forge a fair agreement," Biden said in a statement as talks continue between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Ford, General Motors and Stellantis' Chrysler.

"The UAW helped create the American middle class and as we move forward in this transition to new technologies, the UAW deserves a contract that sustains the middle class," Biden said in the statement released by the White House.

Representatives for the UAW and the three automakers could not immediately be reached for comment.

The contract is set to expire on Sept. 14.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


