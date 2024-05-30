WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: best buy | earnings

Best Buy Posts Bigger-Than-Expected Drop in Sales

Thursday, 30 May 2024 07:54 AM EDT

Best Buy reported a bigger-than-expected drop in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday as Americans kept their discretionary spending in check in the face of stubborn inflation, hurting demand for consumer electronics.

Rising prices are forcing consumers to be very choosy about their spending on non-essential items. While some areas such as apparel are seeing a revival, pricier discretionary items such as televisions and laptops still face weakness.

The country's largest electronics retailer also maintained its annual comparable sales forecast of flat to a decline of up to 3%.

"As we look to the rest of the year, we continue to expect sequential improvement in our comparable sales performance, however, we believe we are trending towards the midpoint of our annual comparable sales guidance," Best Buy CFO Matt Bilunas said in a statement.

Best Buy reported a drop in comparable sales for a tenth straight quarter and said its sales were "slightly softer" than its expectations in the reported period.

However, shares of the company were up about 1% in premarket trading after it beat quarterly profit expectations.

Best Buy reported a 6.1% fall in quarterly comparable sales, while analysts on average expected a fall of 4.94%, as per LSEG data.

It reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.20 for the first quarter ended May 4, compared with market expectations of $1.08.

