WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bessent | trump | fed | chair | candidates

Bessent Interviewing 11 Fed Chair Candidates

Bessent Interviewing 11 Fed Chair Candidates
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent leaving Downing Street, central London, after a financial services roundtable event as part of President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, September 16, 2025. (AP)

Monday, 22 September 2025 11:43 AM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday he expects to complete interviews of 10 of 11 candidates to replace Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell by the end of next week, including current Fed board members and regional bank presidents.

Bessent said he expects to begin narrowing the list of candidates after next week and that there may be two or three shortlists before recommending a candidate to President Donald Trump. Powell's term as Fed chair ends in May 2026.

Bessent again ruled himself out as a potential Fed chair, opting to stay at Treasury. He said that Trump "likes me where I am and I like where I am."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday he expects to complete interviews of 10 of 11 candidates to replace Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell by the end of next week, including current Fed board members and regional bank presidents.Bessent said he expects to...
bessent, trump, fed, chair, candidates
109
2025-43-22
Monday, 22 September 2025 11:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved