WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bessent | fed | chairman | candidates | trump

Bessent to Present 3-4 Fed Chair Candidates to Trump

Bessent to Present 3-4 Fed Chair Candidates to Trump
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and President of Argentina Javier Milei in the Cabinet Room at the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 09:29 AM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Wednesday said he plans to present three or four candidates to lead the Federal Reserve to President Donald Trump for him to interview sometime after Thanksgiving.

"At the end of the day, he'll take input like he always does from dozens, hundreds of people and then make a decision," Bessent said at a CNBC event held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.

Asked if one of the criteria to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell is a desire to lower interest rates, Bessent said: "One of the criteria is to have an open mind."

Trump has routinely lashed out at Powell and the U.S. central bank more widely for not lowering interest rates at the speed and magnitude he desires. Powell's term as Fed chief ends next May.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Wednesday said he plans to present three or four candidates to lead the Federal Reserve to President Donald Trump for him to interview sometime after Thanksgiving.
bessent, fed, chairman, candidates, trump
141
2025-29-15
Wednesday, 15 October 2025 09:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved