Buffett's Berkshire Discloses Big Taiwan Semi Stake

Buffett's Berkshire Discloses Big Taiwan Semi Stake
Monday, 14 November 2022 04:41 PM EST

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate.

In a Monday regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of Sept. 30, Berkshire said it owned about 60.1 million of Taiwan Semiconductor's American depositary shares.

Berkshire also disclosed new, smaller stakes in building materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp. and the financial services company Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

