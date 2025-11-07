Berkshire Warns of AI Deepfakes Impersonating Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett has a message for people who generate or view AI-created impersonations of him. There's only one Oracle of Omaha.

Berkshire Hathaway said Thursday that videos using AI-generated images of its longtime chief executive are circulating on YouTube, featuring comments he never made.

The 95-year-old investor, known for his market instincts and long-held nickname “the Oracle of Omaha,” has increasingly become a target for AI impersonators.

While the visuals often mimic Buffett, Berkshire said the audio typically features flat, generic speech that "clearly" is not his voice.

In a press release titled “It’s Not Me,” the company highlighted one video, “Warren Buffett: The #1 Investment Tip For Everyone Over 50 (MUST WATCH),” in which an impersonated voice offers investment advice.

"Individuals who are less familiar with Mr. Buffett may believe these videos are real and be misled by the contents," Berkshire said. "Mr. Buffett is concerned that these types of fraudulent videos are becoming a spreading virus."

The rise of deepfake technology and AI-driven voice tools has made it easier to produce realistic forgeries of public figures, intensifying concerns over misinformation and reputational damage.

In May, the FBI reported that malicious actors had used AI-generated voice calls and text messages to impersonate senior U.S. officials in attempts to access government employees’ personal accounts.

Buffett has previously complained about people pretending to be him, including through increasingly convincing AI-based impersonations.

In October 2024, two weeks before the U.S. presidential election, Buffett warned of "fraudulent claims" that he had endorsed political candidates and investment products.

He has largely stepped back from political endorsements after supporting former President Barack Obama and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Buffett will step down as Berkshire’s chief executive at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Vice Chairman Greg Abel.