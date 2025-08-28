WATCH TV LIVE

Berkshire Raises Stake in Mitsubishi Above 10%

(Yumi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

Thursday, 28 August 2025 07:33 AM EDT

Berkshire Hathaway, through its wholly owned unit National Indemnity Company, has raised its stake in Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co., the companies said Thursday.

Berkshire raised its stake in Mitsubishi to 10.23% from 9.74% previously, the company said in a market disclosure. A Mitsui official confirmed Berkshire had raised its stake, but declined to give a percentage.

Its prior stake in Mitsui was 9.82%.

Berkshire previously raised its holdings in five Japanese trading houses, including Mitsubishi and Mitsui, in March.

Shares in Mitsubishi rose 1.85% and Mitsui was up 1.23% on Thursday, while the benchmark Nikkei gained 0.73%.

Sumitomo Corp rose 1.1%, Itochu increased 1.15% and Marubeni gained 1.17%.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Get Newsmax Text Alerts
