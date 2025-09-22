WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: berkshire | hathaway | byd | warren buffett

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Exits China's BYD

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Exits China's BYD
The Berkshire Hathaway logo is seen on a trading post at the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)

Monday, 22 September 2025 07:46 AM EDT

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has fully exited Chinese automaker BYD , a filing showed, ending a 17-year investment that grew over 20-fold in value in that period.

The filing by Berkshire's energy subsidiary recorded the value of its BYD investment as zero as of end-March, down from $415 million at the end of 2024.

Buffett's company began investing in Shenzhen-based BYD in 2008, when it paid $230 million for about 225 million shares, equivalent to a 10% stake at the time.

It began selling those shares in 2022 after BYD's share price had risen more than twentyfold.

Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. CNBC first reported Berkshire exiting its stake on Sunday.

Li Yunfei, BYD's general manager of branding and public relations, in a post on his official Weibo account thanked Berkshire for its "investment, help and companionship over the past 17 years."

He described the stake sale as a "normal" stock investment trade. BYD did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Special: Warren Buffett Bets $71 Billion on AI Investments... Read More Here

The biggest rival to Tesla saw quarterly profit fall for the first time in three and a half years as its expansion hit a speed bump amid a government campaign against price wars.

BYD's domestic sales, which make up nearly 80% of its global shipments, fell for a fourth straight month in August. It has cut the annual sales target by as much as 16% to 4.6 million vehicles, Reuters reported.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has fully exited Chinese automaker BYD , a filing showed, ending a 17-year investment that grew over 20-fold in value in that period.
berkshire, hathaway, byd, warren buffett
254
2025-46-22
Monday, 22 September 2025 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved