WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: berkshire | hathaway | byd

Berkshire Cuts Stake in China's BYD to Below 5%

Berkshire Cuts Stake in China's BYD to Below 5%
(Rafael Henrique/AP)

Tuesday, 23 July 2024 01:38 PM EDT

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stake in BYD to below 5%, in what could be the final time Berkshire discloses stock sales in China's largest producer of electric vehicles.

Berkshire lowered its stake in BYD's issued H-shares to 4.94% from 5.06% on July 16, according to a Monday filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The stake had been 7.02% as recently as June 11.

Hong Kong requires larger shareholders to disclose sales when their resulting stakes fall below whole percentage numbers. Disclosures can stop once ownership stakes fall below 5%.

Berkshire began investing in Shenzhen-based BYD in 2008 when it paid $230 million for about 225 million shares, then equal to a 10% stake.

It began selling BYD shares in August 2022, after the stock price had risen more than 20-fold, and two months after it set a record high.

Charlie Munger, Berkshire's late vice chairman, was the impetus behind the original BYD investment. Berkshire invests mainly in the United States.

BYD was founded by Chinese chemist Wang Chuanfu in 1995 as a maker of rechargeable batteries.

It surpassed billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla last year as the world's largest electric vehicle maker, though Tesla has since regained the top spot. In the second quarter, BYD sold 426,039 electric vehicles while Tesla sold 443,956.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stake in BYD to below 5%, in what could be the final time Berkshire discloses stock sales in China's largest producer of electric vehicles.
berkshire, hathaway, byd
215
2024-38-23
Tuesday, 23 July 2024 01:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved