Tags: berkshire hathaway | alphabet | apple

Berkshire Buys Shares of Alphabet, Sells More Apple

(AP)

Friday, 14 November 2025 04:51 PM EST

Berkshire Hathaway Friday revealed a $4.3 billion stake in Google parent Alphabet and said it further reduced its stake in Apple, detailing its equity portfolio for the last time before Warren Buffett ends his 60-year run as chief executive.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire said it owned 17.85 million Alphabet shares as of September 30.

Berkshire lowered its Apple stake to 238.2 million shares from 280 million in the third quarter, and has now sold nearly three-quarters of the 905 million shares it once held.

The filing listed Berkshire's U.S.-listed stock holdings as of September 30, which comprised most of the conglomerate's $283.2 billion equity portfolio.

