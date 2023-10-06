Ben Carson: Striking Workers Fuel Wage-Price Spiral

Just ahead of the United Auto Workers’ announcement Friday on whether it will walk out on additional factories, and amid a strike by 75,000 Kaiser Permanente medical workers, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said the unions' demand for higher wages will worsen inflation.

“I feel for the people striking,” Carson said on Newsmax’s “Carl Higbie Frontline” Thursday. “No question they need more money. Why? Because we have policies that have driven the prices up. It becomes a spiral,” Carson said.

“We should let the market determine how we do healthcare rather than [have] the government do that. That’s why some of the Marxists have said the lynchpin to socialism is healthcare,” Carson said.

At least 453,000 workers have participated in 312 strikes in the U.S. this year, and the fear among many economists is that regardless of how successful the Federal Reserve is in bringing inflation down, if wages continue to rise, so will prices.

Economists and policymakers are also concerned about the role government spending has played in fueling inflation.

“The cost of living stinks,” Higbie said. “The economic situation is dire, but instead of striking and trying to get your employer to pay you more money, which they don’t have, unions should just stop supporting Democrats. They are the reason why inflation is as high as it is now.”

Carson agreed: “This is all unnecessary. These are all self-inflicted wounds.”

Inflation started with President Biden’s reversal of former President Trump’s energy policies that had made the U.S. energy independent, Carson said.

“What we need is some intelligent leadership, people who understand economics,” said the former neurosurgeon.



