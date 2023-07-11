Ben & Jerry's 'Ice Cream Month' Video Melts Down

Social media users gave Ben & Jerry’s social media “National Ice Cream Month” video the cold shoulder following the left-leaning ice cream maker’s contentious Fourth of July tweet about the USA being on “stolen Indigenous land,” the New York Post reports.

“Find your nearest Scoop Shop now and celebrate National Ice Cream Month with us!” Ben & Jerry’s captioned its TikTok video.

One TikTok user responded to the July 6 post: “Are you trying to get a Bud Light moment?”

Another user gleefully said they were shorting Ben & Jerry’s parent company, Unilever. The stock has lost a staggering $8.39 billion in market capitalization between July 3, a day ahead of its Fourth of July tweet, when it was valued at $137.46 billion, and July 10, when UL’s market cap had plummeted to $129.07 billion.

Within just two days of the July 4 tweet, UL’s market value had already dropped by $2 billion, and calls to boycott the brand's ice cream have been growing in the days since.

“I hope y’all go bankrupt,” one TikTok user said.

Another wrote: “Ben & Jerry’s to Bud Light: ‘Hold my beer.’”

Late-night TV personality Greg Gutfeld of “Gutfeld!” suggested the “virtue signaling” ice-cream maker ought to come out with new flavors recognizing its hypocrisy. Don Stevens, the chief of the Nelhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation, claims Ben & Jerry’s headquarters in Burlington, Vt., is located on land once belonging to his nation.

Ideal new Ben & Jerry’s flavors, Gutfeld suggested, could be "Reservation Ripple," "Smoke Signals Sorbet," "Peace Pipe Pistachio," or "Dylan Mulvaney Munch."

On July 4, Ben & Jerry’s message for America was that its stolen land should be returned to the Indigenous American Indians, starting with “Mount Rushmore.”

The company wrote on TikTok and its website: “The faces on Mount Rushmore are the faces of men who actively worked to destroy Indigenous cultures and ways of life.”

South Dakota Kristi Noem defended her state’s landmark, saying, “I’m not going to listen to a bunch of liberal Vermont businessmen who think they know everything about this country and haven’t studied our history. Right now, Mount Rushmore is the greatest symbol of our freedom and history of the United States of America.”