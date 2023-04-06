Beef Likely to Remain Pricey

Although fewer consumers are buying beef, hamburger and steak prices are likely to remain expensive for the foreseeable future, CNN reports.



It's not just inflation that’s to blame. Higher feed costs along with devastating droughts have prompted ranchers to sell cattle, leading to supply constraints and higher prices.



In 2022, choice beef retailed for $7.59 a pound, up from $7.25 a year earlier, according to March data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



That’s about as high as most Americans will tolerate, says Adam Speck, senior livestock analyst at Gro Intelligence.



“Retailers through last year continued to push price on the consumer,” Speck says. Will they be able to convince consumers to accept even higher beef prices?



“The answer is probably no,” Speck says, adding that a caveat to this might come in the prime summer barbeque months.



Bernt Nelson, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation agrees that if inflation isn’t burning a hole in people’s wallets in a few months, “we might see some higher beef prices” in the summer into the fall.



As for droughts and supply constraints, the beef supply tends to expand and contract in 10-year cycles, according to Lance Zimmerman, senior beef analyst for North America with Rabobank. The last time the nation faced a beef shortage was in 2015, according to the USDA.



Perhaps ironically, if the beef industry foresees a recession on the horizon, which of course would lessen demand, that could steady beef prices because suppliers and retailers would price that factor into the market, Zimmerman says.



As David Anderson, a agricultural economics professor at Texas A&M explains, prices for beef like any other food or commodity come down to simple supply and demand. “The big unknown,” Anderson says, “is going to be consumer demand.”



In the last quarter of 2022, Tyson, which processes a fifth of the country’s beef, poultry and pork, recorded a 5.6% decline in beef sales. However, beef sales hit a record in 2021, said CFO John Tyson during a February analyst call.