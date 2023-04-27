Container Store Accepts Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons

If you have a wad of expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, The Container Store will accept them through the end of May.



Big Lots will accept the expired 20% off coupons through May 7 at any one of its 1,425 U.S. stores on single purchases of $50 or more.



Department store Boscov's is honoring $10 Bed Bath & Beyond coupons through May 31 on purchases of at least $50 in its stores.



The Container Store issued a press release Wednesday, cagily saying it would offer “a 20% discount on any single item through May 31, 2023, for customers who bring a competitor’s blue coupon to any store location.”



Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy this week and announced it was closing stores and would no longer honor coupons as of Wednesday, April 26.



Other competitors are expected to benefit from Bed Bath & Beyond’s demise, including Target, Walmart and TJX Companies’ HomeGoods.



“Home is a high-margin, evergreen category that has emerged as an enticing expansion play for dollar stores, hard discounters and even grocers such as H-E-B and Kroger,” Carol Spieckerman, president of consultancy Spieckerman Retail, tells MarketWatch.