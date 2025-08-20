Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Lemonis: No Stores in California

As Bed Bath & Beyond begins its rollout of physical stores in the U.S., Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis says there is no way the popular retailer will return to California — and the “decision isn’t about politics.”

The reason, Lemonis says, is California is unwelcoming to businesses in just about every way.

“California has created one of the most overregulated, expensive, and risky environments for businesses in America,” Lemonis says in a statement. “It’s a system that makes it harder to employ people, harder to keep doors open, and harder to deliver value to customers.”

California charges higher taxes and fees, and imposes more draconian regulations, than most states, Lemonis says.

“At Bed Bath & Beyond, our responsibility is to our customers and our shareholders. We will not participate in a system that undermines both.”

Californians who want to shop from the home goods retailer will be able to do so online at BedBathBeyond.com and receive their orders within 24 to 48 hours.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which at its height had more than 1,500 stores in the U.S., filed for bankruptcy in April 2023 and has since been doing business online under the name Bed Bath & Beyond Home, overseen by Beyond, Inc. and operated in partnership with Kirkland’s Home.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s first physical store reopening was on Aug. 8, 2025 in Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville. The company plans to open five more stores in the Nashville area, where it is headquartered, and to convert 75 Kirkland’s Home Stores into Bed Bath & Beyond Home outlets by 2026.