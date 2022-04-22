×
Tags: bed bath andbeyond | buybuy baby | mergers and acquisitions

Bed Bath's Buybuy Baby Attracts Buyer Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond
A Bed Bath & Beyond store in Los Angeles (Getty Images)

Friday, 22 April 2022 03:52 PM

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is fielding interest from potential buyers for its Buybuy Baby business following activist pressure to sell the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The suitors include private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP and Tailwind Acquisition Corp, a blank-check company chaired by Casper Sleep Inc’s former chief executive Philip Krim, the report said.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
