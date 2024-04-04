Barry Diller Envisions 4 Days in Office, Flexible Fridays

Barry Diller thinks the wide variety of work-from-home and in-person options are “madness” but will finally result in a realistic compromise.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday, Diller said, “Which is what is going to lead to — I think sensibly — not necessarily a four-day workweek, but four days in the office, and Fridays you can work from home or work at your own schedule.”

The multitude of work options stemming from the lockdowns and work-from-home that became standard during COVID has created “chaos,” said the IAC and Expedia chairman.

“I think that is going to be the sensitive evolution of all this, but is has to be standardized,” Diller said. “You can’t have 17,000 different programs, because how do you deal with all the things around it?”

Point72 hedge fund manager and Mets owner Steve Cohen, also appearing on “Squawk Box,” on Wednesday, thinks artificial intelligence could lead to a shortened four-day workweek.