Bari Weiss Cancels UCLA Lecture Citing Security Concerns

CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss has canceled a scheduled lecture at the University of California, Los Angeles, as student protests were expected and some faculty objected to her appearance, the New York Post reports.

Weiss had been slated to deliver the annual Daniel Pearl Memorial Lecture on Feb. 27 on “The Future of Journalism,” but withdrew earlier this week over safety concerns.

The university has faced heightened scrutiny, including federal investigations and legal action, over allegations of systemic antisemitism following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza, which sparked widespread campus protests.

UCLA Associate Vice Chancellor Steve Lurie said the university was prepared to “implement a comprehensive security plan for this event developed in coordination with campus safety and external law enforcement partners.”

Still, opposition emerged from some employees at UCLA’s Burkle Center and the International Institute, and the university anticipated a significant student protest turnout, according to reports.

“We always follow our security team’s guidance,” a CBS News spokesperson told the Post. “This situation is no different. We are working with the university to reschedule for a different date.”

Super agent Jay Sures, who represents several top CBS News figures and serves on the University of California Board of Regents, supported the decision of Weiss, president and CEO of CBS News.

“As someone who has paid the price with having my personal security violated as a consequence of being outspoken about rampant anti-Israel and anti-semitic sentiment on college campuses, I fully understand why Bari would cancel,” Sures said.

Sures, who is Jewish and a vocal supporter of Israel, was targeted last year when more than 50 anti-Zionist demonstrators gathered outside his home, demanding he “divest now or pay.” Protesters marked his garage door with red handprints meant to symbolize blood and cordoned off the area with caution tape, according to campus reports.

Following a 2024 pro-Palestinian encampment that restricted access to Jewish students, UCLA agreed last July to a $6.13 million settlement in a federal lawsuit alleging the school enabled antisemitism. The university also agreed to a permanent court order barring the exclusion of Jewish members from campus life.

In August, the Trump administration froze $339 million in research grants to UCLA, citing alleged civil rights violations related to antisemitism, affirmative action policies and transgender athlete participation.