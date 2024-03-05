×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: banks | environmental | social | benchmark | screen

Top Banks Drop Support for Environment, Social Screen

Top Banks Drop Support for Environment, Social Screen
Enviromental activists march through the financial district of Manhattan and block the entrance to the New York branch of the Federal Reserve as an act of civil disobedience, calling for an end to the use of fossil fuels on September 18, 2023. Police made dozens of arrests. (Matthew Rodier/AP)

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 12:15 PM EST

Four of the biggest U.S. banks including JPMorgan are no longer signatories to the Equator Principles, an industry benchmark for assessing environmental and social risks in project-related finance, its website showed.

Set up and led by the banking industry, the principles help firms identify, assess and manage the potentially adverse impacts created by large infrastructure and industrial projects, and have been around since 2003.

The U.S. banks, which also include Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, all left the voluntary initiative this year, the Equator Principles website showed, without giving further details.

A spokesperson for the Equator Principles said the website was updated with the new information on Monday but declined to comment further, referring questions to the banks concerned, all of which did not immediately comment.

The move is the latest by some of the country's biggest financial services companies to leave group efforts connected to managing environmental or social risks, amid pressure from some Republican politicians that they could breach antitrust rules.

For Richard Brooks, climate finance director at nonprofit Stand.Earth, it was a "very troubling move by some of the biggest banks in the world to abandon a bare minimum set of standards which banks themselves have set."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Four of the biggest U.S. banks including JPMorgan are no longer signatories to the Equator Principles, an industry benchmark for assessing environmental and social risks in project-related finance, its website showed.
banks, environmental, social, benchmark, screen
202
2024-15-05
Tuesday, 05 March 2024 12:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved