Bank of NY CEO Gibbons to Step Down

(Getty Images)

Thursday, 10 March 2022 07:52 AM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer Todd Gibbons plans to retire and is set to be replaced by vice chair Robin Vince, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Gibbons stepped in to lead the bank on an interim basis in Sept. 2019, with the role made permanent in March 2020. Before Gibbons was named interim head, he led BNY Mellon's clearing, markets and client management unit.

He will be stepping down on Aug. 31, the report said, with the bank set to officially announce the transition later on Thursday.

BNY Mellon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


