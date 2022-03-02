Bank of Canada Raises Rates to 0.50 Percent

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25-basis-points to 0.50%, the first hike since October 2018, and said it would continue with the reinvestment phase of its bond buying program.

The central bank also said Russia's invasion of Ukraine "is a major new source of uncertainty," noting commodity prices had risen sharply and would fuel further inflation, while new supply disruptions could weigh on global growth.

Following is analysis on the 25-basis-point interest rate hike by Royal Bank of Canada Senior Economist Josh Nye:

"It was in line with expectations. Analysts were unanimously expecting a rate hike today. I think it was a probably a low bar to raise rates after the January meeting being a fairly close call, and I feel like the data since then, it's pretty easily cleared that bar. Inflation surprised to the upside in January.



"Canada's economy is getting through the omicron wave, case counts and hospitalizations are down, and provinces are reopening. And we had some data from Statscan yesterday suggesting Canada's economy actually didn't even contract in January, so there's probably some upside risks to the Bank of Canada's Q1 growth forecasts.



"The economic data make a strong case for the Bank of Canada to raise rates today, and they went through with that notwithstanding geopolitical uncertainty -- the Russian invasion of Ukraine -- which is pushing commodity prices higher and lending an upside risk to the Bank of Canada's inflation forecast.

"An increase in commodity prices driven by geopolitical tensions is something that the central bank would normally probably look through. But the Bank of Canada has said that with inflation already so far above its 2% target, it's more sensitive to upside risks than it is to downside. So I think that's something to keep in mind. The bank also has to think about the growth implications of this.



"It moves in both directions for Canada's economy as a commodity producer, but also with consumers who are going to be experiencing higher prices at the pump and at the grocery store. And then you've got increased downside risk to the global economic outlook, which the Bank of Canada is always cognizant of.



"So at this stage, we've been expecting a follow-up rate hike in April, and I don't think the Russia-Ukraine development precludes that. At the same time, I think this uncertainty argues against the more aggressive tightening path that markets are pricing in right now. We've been expecting four rate hikes in total in 2022. We remain comfortable with that."