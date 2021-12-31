×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Vaccines | Bank of America

BofA Allows Remote Work in Early January

Bank of America
Taxi drives past a Bank of America Times Square branch in New York. (Getty Images)

Friday, 31 December 2021 02:22 PM

Bank of America Corp (BofA) is encouraging employees to work remotely in the first week of January, according to a person familiar with the matter, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States force Wall Street banks to postpone return-to-office plans.

Bank of America, which has pushed employees to get fully vaccinated, will host on-site vaccine booster clinics for its staff across the country, the source said.

In recent weeks, most large banks have been forced to pause their return to office plans due to the rapid surge in cases from the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup pushed employees to work from home beginning in January.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has asked employees and visitors to its U.S. offices to get COVID-19 booster shots, starting in February.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Bank of America Corp is encouraging employees to work remotely in the first week of January, according to a person familiar with the matter, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States force Wall Street banks to postpone return-to-office plans.
Bank of America
137
2021-22-31
Friday, 31 December 2021 02:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved