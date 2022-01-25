BofA Gets US Staff Back to Some Offices as COVID Cases Fall

Bank of America (BofA) Corp. is bringing employees back to offices in parts of the United States where new COVID-19 cases have started to decline, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company had earlier encouraged employees to work remotely during the first three weeks of January, after a big spike in COVID-19 cases forced several large U.S. banks to pause return-to-office plans.

Like its peers, Bank of America has pushed employees to get fully vaccinated and has hosted on-site vaccine booster clinics for staff across the country.

Bank of America is not the only large bank to have asked employees to return to office. In January, rival lender Citigroup also asked employees in the New York City region to return to office in early February.