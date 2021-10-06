×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Money | Vaccines | Bank of America Merrill Lynch | COVID-19 vaccination | WFH

BofA Offers $200 to Vaccinated Merrill Staffers Returning to Work

Merrill Lynch logo
New York is in Phase 4 of reopening businesses after a second round of COVID-19 protocols in August 2020. Merrill Lynch is one of many financial institutions ramping back up. (AP)

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 02:51 PM

Bank of America Corp will pay out $200 awards to its employees at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management who have been fully vaccinated and going to office regularly, according to a memo shared with Reuters Wednesday.

The awards will be offered to client associates, administrative support and operations staff at BofA-owned Merrill Lynch, a spokesperson for the bank said.

For now, only those staffers who have confirmed they have received their vaccines were asked to return to office, the spokesperson said.

"While there is no vaccine mandate across the company, we strongly recommend employees be vaccinated and to notify us of their status."

More than 80% of Merrill employees have voluntarily reported their vaccination status and have or are returning to the office, the spokesperson added.

Earlier this year, major Wall Street firms were aggressively planning for most employees to return to office. But the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus forced some of them to postpone the returns.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Bank of America Corp will pay out $200 awards to its employees at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management who have been fully vaccinated and going to office regularly, according to a memo shared with Reuters Wednesday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, COVID-19 vaccination, WFH, return to normalcy
159
2021-51-06
Wednesday, 06 October 2021 02:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved