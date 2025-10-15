BofA Sued Over Alleged Financial Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

A woman who says she was abused by the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sued Bank of America Wednesday, alleging the bank knowingly provided financial services that enabled his sex trafficking operation for years.

Bank of America declined to comment.

The woman, referred to in court papers as Jane Doe, is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

She is represented by law firms Boies Schiller and Edwards Henderson, who previously secured settlements of $75 million and $290 million with Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, respectively, over their alleged financial ties to Epstein.

Bank of New York Mellon was also sued Wednesday by a woman who says she was abused by Epstein, alleging the bank processed $378 million in payments to victims of his sex trafficking. It was not clear whether the litigant in the two cases is the same woman.