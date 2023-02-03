×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bank of america ceo compensation

BofA Trims CEO's Pay to $30 Million

BofA Trims CEO's Pay to $30 Million
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan (AP)

Friday, 03 February 2023 04:59 PM EST

Bank of America Corp. reduced compensation for Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan by roughly 6% to $30 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing Friday.

That compares with Moynihan's total pay of $32 million for 2021.

U.S. banks have cut or frozen pay for their top executives in recent weeks, citing challenging economic and business conditions. They have also reported shrinking profits and set aside rainy-day funds to prepare for a possible recession.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed compensation for CEO David Solomon by 29% to $25 million for 2022, while his counterpart at Morgan Stanley, James Gorman, got a 10% pay cut to $31.5 million. At JPMorgan Chase & Co., Jamie Dimon's compensation was held steady at $34.5 million.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Bank of America Corp. reduced compensation for Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan by roughly 6% to $30 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing Friday.
bank of america ceo compensation
122
2023-59-03
Friday, 03 February 2023 04:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved