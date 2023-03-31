×
Small Bank Deposits Stabilize, Fed Data Shows

A Wells Fargo branch in San Francsico (Dreamstime)

Friday, 31 March 2023 04:47 PM EDT

Deposits at small U.S. banks stabilized in the week ended March 22, ending the sharp outflow in the week immediately following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, data released Friday by the Federal Reserve showed.

Deposits at large U.S. banks fell to $10.65 trillion in the week ending March 22, down from $10.74 trillion a week earlier resuming its downward trend from before the mid-March banking turmoil.

Deposits at small banks totaled $5.386 trillion, compared with $5.381 trillion in the week ending March 15, when they had fallen by a record amount.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.

