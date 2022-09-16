×
Auto Ad Spend Falls to $4.8B Through July

Auto Ad Spend Falls to $4.8B Through July
(AP)

Friday, 16 September 2022 01:34 PM EDT

U.S. auto industry ad spend for the first seven months of this year fell 4% year-on-year as inventory shortages crimped sales even as vehicle demand stayed strong, according to data from an advertising research firm.

Digital ad spending accounted for 53% of the totall $4.80 billion the industry spent during the period, according to data from Standard Media Index (SMI).

The overall ad spend was 12.7% less compared to the same period in pre-pandemic 2019 at $5.50 billion, as spending from dealerships, traditionally among the biggest in the industry, suffers due to a shortage of vehicles.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


U.S. auto industry ad spend for the first seven months of this year fell 4% year-on-year as inventory shortages crimped sales even as vehicle demand stayed strong, according to data from an advertising research firm.
