×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: auto sales

Auto Sales Hint Slowdown as Economic Woes Weigh

Auto Sales Hint Slowdown as Economic Woes Weigh
Used McLaren luxury sports coupes at a dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Monday, 28 August 2023 09:27 AM EDT

U.S.-light vehicle sales are expected to remain steadfast in August but are showing early signs of a slowdown, S&P Global Mobility said Monday, amid contract negotiations with workers and rising interest rates.

New light vehicle sales in August are estimated to be 1.34 million units, up 18% year-over-year, according to the sector-focused report.

"Rising interest rates, credit tightening and new vehicle pricing levels slowly decelerating remain pressure points for consumers," said Chris Hopson, principal analyst at S&P Global Mobility.

The automotive research company also lowered its annual forecast to 15.2 million units of new light vehicles estimated to be sold in the U.S. from sales of 15.7 million units projected in July.

Supply of vehicles could be disrupted in North America as negotiations with labor unions have been heated up lately, the report added.

UAW on Friday said members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike at the Detroit Three automakers if an agreement is not reached before the current four-year contract expires on Sept. 14.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S.-light vehicle sales are expected to remain steadfast in August but are showing early signs of a slowdown, S&P Global Mobility said Monday, amid contract negotiations with workers and rising interest rates.
auto sales
167
2023-27-28
Monday, 28 August 2023 09:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved