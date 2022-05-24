Auto Insurance Premiums Add to Drivers' Fiscal Worries

Chip shortages, increasing used car costs and gas prices are not the only concern drivers have to worry about. Drivers are spending an average of $1,771 per year on auto insurance, a new Bankrate report released found.

This year’s average premium means an average of 2.57% of income will be spent nationally on car insurance, and auto insurance costs are up from the $1,070 yearly premium drivers paid in 2019, per the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Crucially, life events are important to keep in mind when discussing auto insurance costs, as such events as an accident, poor credit scores, or insuring a teen driver, often lead to higher premiums.



Regional Differences

Similar to inflation rates nationwide, car premium costs also differ based on region. Drivers in Miami are seeing the highest average premiums, at $3,508, with 5.58% of household income being spent on car insurance, while drivers in Boston are seeing the lowest average premiums, at $1,328.

Bankrate’s report, released April 4, found life events like being involved in a car accident in San Francisco, the most expensive metro for this life event, can cost up to $1,432, nearly double the national average of $750, and far higher than the added cost of $513 in New York. In another example, being convicted of a DUI in Detroit carries an added cost of $4,746, the nation’s most expensive, far above the $1,650 average cost nationwide.

Regionally, the cost of life event premiums varies, Bankrate Analyst Sarah Foster tells Newsmax Finance. Insurance companies calculate premiums by when and where you drive, zip codes, and history of accidents, Foster says.

Sticker Shock

“Households’ transportation budgets are already under significant financial strain amid the highest inflation in 40 years, and almost every facet of driving is getting more expensive,” Foster continues. “Used and new vehicles prices are up 41.2% and 12.4% from a year ago, respectively. Tire prices are up 15.4%, vehicle parts and equipment rose 11.3%.” On top of all of these, the national price of a gallon of gas is now $4.59.



Drivers can mitigate those price increases by seeking safe driver rewards and low mileage discounts, Foster suggests.

With inflation in the auto industry plaguing many Americans, drivers should not pump the brakes on trying ways to save, particularly as inflation continues to take us all for a bumpy ride.