Fed's Goolsbee Backs Wait-and-See on Interest Rates

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said Thursday the U.S. central bank should hold its monetary policy steady until there is greater clarity regarding rapidly shifting government policies.

"I don't think you should ever take anything off the table, that's increases, cuts, holding the same, but the circumstance that we're in now, where there are a lot of major question marks, is more like we need to wait and see how these things are getting resolved," Goolsbee told reporters during an event at the Economic Club of New York.