Tags: aurora | microsoft | apple | self-driving car

Self-Driving Company Aurora Mulling Sale to Apple or Microsoft

Self-Driving Company Aurora Mulling Sale to Apple or Microsoft
(AP)

Friday, 02 September 2022 03:56 PM EDT

Aurora Innovation Inc. Chief Executive Chris Urmson recently laid out a series of options for the self-driving company to combat challenging market conditions, including a possible sale to Apple Inc. or Microsoft Corp., Bloomberg News reported Friday.

Shares of Aurora jumped 14.7% to $2.42 in afternoon trading.

Urmson, who co-founded Aurora after running Google's self-driving car project, also floated measures including cost cuts, taking the company private and spinning off assets, the report said, citing an internal memo. ()

The company, which has a market capitalization of about $2.4 billion, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It has partnerships with companies such as Volvo, Toyota, FedEx and Uber.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Aurora Innovation Inc. Chief Executive Chris Urmson recently laid out a series of options for the self-driving company to combat challenging market conditions, including a possible sale to Apple Inc. or Microsoft Corp., Bloomberg News reported Friday.
Friday, 02 September 2022 03:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

