WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: at&t | 250 billion | investment | ai | infrastructure

AT&T Unveils $250B Investment Plan in AI Age

AT&T Unveils $250B Investment Plan in AI Age
(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 09:17 AM EDT

AT&T plans to invest more than $250 billion over ve years in the U.S. to build out its network infrastructure, the telecom services provider said Tuesday.

Rising AI adoption is driving growth in data traffic and cloud connectivity needs, increasing demand for high-capacity telecom networks, fiber infrastructure, and low-latency services to support the workloads.

The investment compares with analysts' estimates of $111.61 billion in capital expenditure through 2030.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
AT&T plans to invest more than $250 billion over ve years in the U.S. to build out its network infrastructure, the telecom services provider said Tuesday.
at&t, 250 billion, investment, ai, infrastructure
68
2026-17-10
Tuesday, 10 March 2026 09:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved