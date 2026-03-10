AT&T Unveils $250B Investment Plan in AI Age

AT&T plans to invest more than $250 billion over ve years in the U.S. to build out its network infrastructure, the telecom services provider said Tuesday.

Rising AI adoption is driving growth in data traffic and cloud connectivity needs, increasing demand for high-capacity telecom networks, fiber infrastructure, and low-latency services to support the workloads.

The investment compares with analysts' estimates of $111.61 billion in capital expenditure through 2030.