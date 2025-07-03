WATCH TV LIVE

AstraZeneca, Summit in Talks Over $15 Billion Deal

AstraZeneca's San Francisco campus (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 03 July 2025 11:39 AM EDT

Summit Therapeutics and AstraZeneca are discussing a partnership deal worth as much as $15 billion, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the potential deal, AstraZeneca could license Summit's experimental lung-cancer treatment, ivonescimab, the report said.

Summit did not immediately respond to Reuters request seeking comment, while an AstraZeneca spokesperson declined to comment.

A deal between the companies could include an upfront payment of several billion dollars to Summit and milestone payments later on, Bloomberg News said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

