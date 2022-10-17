×
UPDATE 1-Continental Resources to be Bought by Founder Hamm's Family in Deal Worth $27 Bln

Monday, 17 October 2022 08:48 AM EDT

(Adds deal details)

Oct 17 (Reuters) -

U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by billionaire-founder Harold Hamm's family trust in a deal worth $27 billion.

The deal would be the most significant in the U.S. shale sector since the surge in oil and gas prices this year after sanctions on major energy producer Russia hit an already-tight supply.

The all-cash offer of $74.28 a share by Omega Acquisition Inc represents a premium of 8.9% to Continental's closing price on Friday.

Hamm and the rest of his family already own 83% of Continental's common stock. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Monday, 17 October 2022 08:48 AM
