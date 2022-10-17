UPDATE 1-Continental Resources to be Bought by Founder Hamm's Family in Deal Worth $27 Bln

(Adds deal details)
Oct 17 (Reuters) -
U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc said
on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by
billionaire-founder Harold Hamm's family trust in a deal worth
$27 billion.
The deal would be the most significant in the U.S. shale
sector since the surge in oil and gas prices this year after
sanctions on major energy producer Russia hit an already-tight
supply.
The all-cash offer of $74.28 a share by Omega Acquisition
Inc represents a premium of 8.9% to Continental's closing price
on Friday.
Hamm and the rest of his family already own 83% of
Continental's common stock.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.