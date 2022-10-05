UPDATE 1-Ford Raises Price of F-150 Electric Truck as Inflation Bites

(Adds details on price hike in August)
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is raising the
price of its electric truck F-150 Lightning Pro for the 2023
year model by nearly 11%, seeking to cushion the hit from
ongoing supply chain snags and decades-high inflation, a
spokesperson for the automaker said on Wednesday.
The price of the new model has been set at $51,974 compared
to $46,974 earlier, due to "ongoing supply chain constraints,
rising material costs and other market factors," the
spokesperson said.
U.S. automakers including EV giant Tesla Inc and
Rivian Automotive Inc have also raised prices for their
vehicles this year, squeezed by tough economic conditions that
have been worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In August, Ford raised prices for its F-150 Lightning lineup
for the first time since it was revealed last year, by a range
of $6,000 and $8,500 depending on the variant.
The Pro model, the cheapest of the variants, was priced
nearly 18% higher than before, amid a surge in costs of raw
materials such as lithium that is used in EV batteries.
The Ford spokesperson said those who have already scheduled
their order, including commercial and government customers, will
not be affected by the latest hike.
On Tuesday, Ford reported strong demand for new vehicles in
the United States, saying retail orders were rapidly expanding,
but warned that supply issues continued to weigh on sales.
Demand for cars and trucks may lose steam in the coming
quarters as rising interest rates discourage consumers from
paying more money for vehicles, analysts have said.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and David Shepardson
in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
