UPDATE 3-UnitedHealth, Amazon among Bidders for Signify Health- Reports

Aug 21 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc,
Amazon.com Inc, CVS Health Corp and Option Care
Health Inc are bidding for Signify Health Inc,
Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing two people with
knowledge of the matter.
UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid in excess of $30
a share, while Amazon's offer is close behind, Bloomberg said.
Signify will hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss the bids,
and final bids are expected Sept. 6, Bloomberg said.
The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Amazon was
bidding for Signify and that it is up for sale in an auction
that could value it at well over $8 billion.
The companies did not respond to Reuters' requests for
comment on Sunday. Amazon said it does not comment on
speculation, while UnitedHealth said it does not comment on
rumors and speculation.
Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported CVS
was seeking to buy Signify as it looked to expand in-home health
services.
Signify has a market cap of around $4.97 billion based on
its stock closing price of $21.20 on Friday, data from Refinitiv
showed.
