Russian State Companies Hike Salaries amid Double-digit Inflation

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Dominant lender Sberbank
and gas giant Gazprom are among the major
Russian companies raising salaries from July, faced with
double-digit inflation and the need to retain top talent as some
workers choose to leave the country.
Triggered by Moscow's sending tens of thousands of troops
into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the subsequent Western sanctions
that followed, inflation has soared in Russia this year,
accelerating to 16.2% as of June 24. Analysts polled by Reuters
expect it to end the year at 14.5%.
Some sectors, namely IT, have had to contend with workers
leaving the country, some in opposition to Russia's actions in
Ukraine, others seeking opportunities abroad as Russia becomes
more isolated.
Almost one month after what Moscow calls its "special
military operation" in Ukraine began, the Russian Association of
Electronic Communications said that 50,000-70,0000 IT
specialists had left the country and predicted that as many as
100,000 could follow in April.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in late May said that
around 85% of IT professionals who left had returned, citing
SIM-card data. His government has stepped in with a series of
support measures for the industry.
On top of price rises, Russian workers also face the
headache of rouble instability. Though the currency strengthened
to seven-year highs this week, supported by capital controls, it
is expected to depreciate in the longer term and dived around 7%
on Friday.
Sberbank said it understood that financial stability was
important for all and was raising salaries from July 1 by an
average of 8.5%, though its IT workers, crucial for its cloud
service, super computer and other technology divisions, may be
in line for more lucrative remuneration.
Russian media outlet The Bell quoted a source as saying that
Sberbank was aiming to stop an exodus of IT specialists and
would offer some salary increases as high as 20%. Sberbank
declined additional comment.
Interfax cited several industry sources as saying that
Gazprom would raise salaries by 10% in July.
Private lender Alfa Bank raised salaries for its more than
27,000 staff in April by 15%. Steel producer Severstal
raised salaries by 9% from April 1 after making a one-off
payment in mid-February.
