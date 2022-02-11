Canada PM Trudeau Says All Options Being Considered to End Anti-vaccine Mandate Blockades

OTTAWA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau said on Friday all options were on the table to end
blockades by anti-vaccine mandate protesters in Ottawa and at
border crossings, adding the government was not currently
contemplating sending in the army.
"Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity
has to end and it will end," Trudeau told reporters. "I can't
say too much more now as to exactly when or how this ends
because, unfortunately, we are concerned about violence."
"We are a long way from ever having to call in the
military... it is not something we are seriously contemplating
at this time," he later added.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in
Bengaluru)
