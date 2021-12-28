US STOCKS-S&P, Dow Futures at Record Highs as Rally Sustains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Futures up: Dow 0.24%, S&P 0.26%, Nasdaq 0.50%
By Medha Singh
Dec 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow futures hit all-time
highs on Tuesday, building on a record-setting rally amid thin
trading volumes, with investors trying to shrug off the impact
from Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.
Apple Inc closed all of its 12 New York City stores
to indoor shopping, the latest company to tighten protocols as
cases surged across the United States and prompted thousands of
flight cancellations for the fourth day on Monday.
However, strong consumer demand trends reinstated confidence
about the underlying economic strength and helped Wall Street
climb for a fourth straight day on Monday. The S&P 500 and
Nasdaq posted their best four-day rally since November 2020.
Data last week showing the Omicron variant being less deadly
than feared, and new pills and more vaccines to fight COVID-19
also spurred risk appetite, putting the three main indexes on
pace for monthly gains.
At 6:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 87 points, or
0.24%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.26%,
and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 83.25 points, or 0.5%.
Some megacap companies have roared in the recent rally, with
Apple Inc — up marginally in premarket trading — within
spitting distance of becoming the first U.S. company to hit $3
trillion in market capitalization.
Tesla Inc jumped 1% in premarket trade after
surging nearly 22% in value over the past four sessions.
Markets are in one of the seasonally strong periods, also
called the Santa Claus Rally, with CFRA Research data showing
the S&P 500 has on average risen 1.3% in the last 5 trading days
of the year, and first two days of the new year since 1969.
